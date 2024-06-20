wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
*Private Party def. Metallik & Komander. Big Bill and Chris Jericho and brawled with Private Party until security pulled them apart.
* Shingo Takagi def. AR Fox. Bryan Danielson came out to the ring and they faced off, with Takagi eventually pushing past Danielson and walking out.
* Rey Fenix def. Turbo Floyd
* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Lio Rush def. Action Andretti
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale def. Serena Deeb
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- Cody Rhodes Recalls an Awkward Meeting in AEW With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire