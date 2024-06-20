Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

*Private Party def. Metallik & Komander. Big Bill and Chris Jericho and brawled with Private Party until security pulled them apart.

* Shingo Takagi def. AR Fox. Bryan Danielson came out to the ring and they faced off, with Takagi eventually pushing past Danielson and walking out.

* Rey Fenix def. Turbo Floyd

* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Lio Rush def. Action Andretti

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale def. Serena Deeb