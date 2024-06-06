Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Penta Zero Miedo def. The Butcher

* The Acclaimed def. Hunter Gray & Harvez

* The Gates of Agony def. Private Party

* Jay White & The Gunns def. Tyler Pane, Chris Wilde & Caleb Crush

* Mina Shirakawa def. Serena Deeb