Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Penta Zero Miedo def. The Butcher

* The Acclaimed def. Hunter Gray & Harvez

* The Gates of Agony def. Private Party

* Jay White & The Gunns def. Tyler Pane, Chris Wilde & Caleb Crush

* Mina Shirakawa def. Serena Deeb

