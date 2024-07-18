Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* The Lucha Brothers def. Private Party

* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. Kyle Fletcher attacked Casssidy and Mark Briscoe made the save, but Roderick Strong attacked Briscoe and held up the ROH World Championship.

*Kris Statlander def. Sydni Winnell

* Chris Jericho & Big Bill def. The Outrunners

* Minoru Suzuki def. The Butcher