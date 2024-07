AEW taped matches during Wednesday’s Dynamite taping for next week’s Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Rush def. Komander.

* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita def. Private Party

* Kyle O’Reilly def. GPA. The Undisputed Era tried to celebrate with O’Reilly but he walked away from them.

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Mariah May def. Hikaru Shida