Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

August 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Cagematch.net:

* The Conglomeration def. The Outrunners & The Butcher
* Nyla Rose def. Erica Leigh
* Nick Wayne def. Kip Sabian
* Kyle Fletcher & RUSH def. KM & Rhett Titus
* Top Flight def. MxM Collection

