Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Cagematch.net:

* The Conglomeration def. The Outrunners & The Butcher

* Nyla Rose def. Erica Leigh

* Nick Wayne def. Kip Sabian

* Kyle Fletcher & RUSH def. KM & Rhett Titus

* Top Flight def. MxM Collection