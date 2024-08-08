Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Cagematch.net:

* Darby Allin def. The Butcher

* Wheeler Yuta def. Rocky Romero

* Private Party def. Dave Dawson & Zane Dawson

* Saraya def. Nyla Rose