wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
August 8, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Cagematch.net:
* Darby Allin def. The Butcher
* Wheeler Yuta def. Rocky Romero
* Private Party def. Dave Dawson & Zane Dawson
* Saraya def. Nyla Rose
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Upcoming WWE NXT Double TV Tapings, Roman Reigns Merchandise Sales
- Backstage Note on Possible TV Return for Britt Baker, Former ROH & Indie Talents Backstage at AEW Dynamite
- The Undertaker Discusses Challenges Of Accepting Retirement, His WWE Role Changing
- Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Feelings Towards Vince McMahon Have Changed