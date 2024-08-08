wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

August 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Cagematch.net:

* Darby Allin def. The Butcher
* Wheeler Yuta def. Rocky Romero
* Private Party def. Dave Dawson & Zane Dawson
* Saraya def. Nyla Rose

