AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly def. The Dark Order

* Roderick Strong def. Beef

* Kamille def. Robyn Renegade

* Saraya & Harley Cameron def. The Hex

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Action Andretti