Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Saturday night’s Collision for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* The Conglomerate def. Johhny TV, The Beast Mortos & Brian Cage

* Roderick Strong def. Fuego del Sol

* Mina Shirakawa def. Robyn Renegade

* Gates of Agony def. The Iron Savages

* The Von Erichs def. The Outrunners