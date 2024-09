AEW taped matches after Collision for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per Fightful:

* Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews def. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Anna Jay def. Robyn Renegade

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Angelico

* The Acclaimed def. Ryan Clancy and TJ Crawford

* Willow Nightingale def. Taya Valkyrie