Spoilers From AEW Rampage Tapings

AEW taped matches at Dynamite for episodes of AEW Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* A weigh-in took place between Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall which led to Marshall hitting AJ with a Diamond Cutter.

* Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa defeated Nyla Rose & Harley Cameron

* Juice Robinson def. The Butcher

* Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero def. Dark Order

* Thunder Rosa def. Harleygram (Harley Cameron under a mask)

* Hechicero def. Komander.

* The Beast Mortos def. Serpentico

* Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada & Katsuyori Shibata def. Top Flight & Action Andretti.