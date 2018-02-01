 

Spoilers on Angle At NXT Tapings, Main Event Result (Pics, Video)

February 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE announced the return of a tournament and saw a major angle take place during the NXT taping on Thursday. During the full tapings (results here), WWE announced that they would be bringing back the Dusty Rhodes Classic. The first team announced for the tournament is Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, now calling themselves the Forgotten Sons. The tournament will kick off with tomorrow’s taping.

In addition, Johnny Gargano lost a Loser Leaves NXT match against Andrade “Cien” Almas, with Almas’ NXT Championship on the line. Tomasso Ciampa came down and hit Gargano with a crutch following a ref bump, which led to the loss. You can see pics and video from the taping below:

