Spoilers on Angle At NXT Tapings, Main Event Result (Pics, Video)
– WWE announced the return of a tournament and saw a major angle take place during the NXT taping on Thursday. During the full tapings (results here), WWE announced that they would be bringing back the Dusty Rhodes Classic. The first team announced for the tournament is Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, now calling themselves the Forgotten Sons. The tournament will kick off with tomorrow’s taping.
In addition, Johnny Gargano lost a Loser Leaves NXT match against Andrade “Cien” Almas, with Almas’ NXT Championship on the line. Tomasso Ciampa came down and hit Gargano with a crutch following a ref bump, which led to the loss. You can see pics and video from the taping below:
Your winners: Forgotten Sons
It's backkkkkkkk tomorrow at #NXTAtlanta
Forgotten Sons have officially entered the DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC #NXTAtlanta
FEB. 21 MAIN EVENT NXT TITLE Andrade Cien Almas w/ Zelina Vega vs. Johnny Gargano w/ Candice LeRae

If Johnny loses he is GONE from NXT #NXTAtlanta
If Johnny loses he is GONE from NXT #NXTAtlanta pic.twitter.com/lNbO8lM7pD
Candice and Zelina fight to the back after a dive by Candice LeRae #NXTAtlanta
Almas was in Gargano Escape but Drake Wuertz is down. Tommaso Ciampa comes in and nails Johnny Gargano with crutch. Johnny is OUT OF NXT #NXTAtlanta
Announcers and crowd giving standing ovation to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Kids in the crowd are crying. #NXTAtlanta
Omg! William Regal is out! He embraces Johnny Gargano.
OMG @ProjectCiampa is out and waving goodbye and smiling.
HE IS THE DEVIL #NXTAtlanta pic.twitter.com/5wGoGOGXn8
. @JohnnyGargano is in the crowd to celebrate one last time with the @WWENXT Universe. #NXTAtlanta him and @CandiceLeRae are taking selfies and signing every ticket.
I’m not sure how I’m going to sleep tonight knowing there are theee more episodes tomorrow. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/gjIQPir6kr
