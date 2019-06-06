wrestling / News
Spoilers From Before Tonight’s Impact Taping: WWE Alumnus Backstage, More
– PWInsider has some notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping from New York City. The site reports that WWE alumnus TJP is backstage and will be returning tonight. In addition, Killer Kross is set for the taping and while Scarlett Bordeaux is not, she is scheduled for tomorrow’s taping. Fallah Bah is backstage but not working the show.
The site notes that David Sahadi is directing the taping and that Gail Kim, D’Lo Brown, Petey Williams, Jimmy Jacobs and Pat Buck are all working as producers for tonight. Several of Buck’s students from Create-A-Pro Academy are assisting with logistics.
There are fourteen matches scheduled for tonight’s taping, which the company expects to have about 400 people in attendance for. Su Yung and Rich Swann did a meet and greet with fans, while The Sandman is at the show and signed for fans before the show.
