Spoilers For Both Nights of This Week’s AEW Collision Slam Dunk

All Elite Wrestling will present a two-part edition of Collision this week on Saturday and Sunday at 11 PM ET on TNT. The matches were taped last night in Omaha. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

SATURDAY:

* HOOK def. Max Caster

* AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) and Adam Cole battled to a 20-minute draw.

* Julia Hart def. Queen Aminata

* The Murder Machines & Konosuke Takeshita def. Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero

SUNDAY:

* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

* Bandido def. Johnny TV. After the match, Chris Jericho came out wearing Gravity’s mask and cut a promo. Bandido fought off the Learning Tree and stole back his brother’s mask.

* Harley Cameron def. Aminah Belmont

* Hologram & Komander def. Dralistico & The Beast Mortos