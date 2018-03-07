Spoilers on Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals and Match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– The latest news on the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic and how it will play out came out of the NXT tapings on Wednesday. The Authors of Pain, as wekk as Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne, moved on past the semifinals and were set to compete in the finals, but Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish attacked both teams to force the no-contest.

As a result, William Regal announced that the finals will take place at NXT Takeover: WarGames between the Undisputed Era, the Authors Of Pain and Strong & Dunne. The winners take home the NXT Tag Team Championships and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic win.