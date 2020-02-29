wrestling / News
Spoilers For 205 Live Taped Before Smackdown
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for 205 Live before tonight’s Smackdown in Boston, Massachusetts. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Lio Rush beat Tony Nese by DQ after Mike Kanellis interfered.
After the match, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch came down to make the save and brawled with Nese and Kanellis into the back. Jack Gallagher then came down and attacked Rush
* Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza.
