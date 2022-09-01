Spoilers For AEW Saturday Night Dark

AEW is hosting a special Saturday night episode of Dark this week, and they taped matches after Dynamite. You can see the results below for the matches, per PWInsider:

* Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. GPA and Lady Luck

* Keith Lee & Shane Strickland def. Storm Grayson & Jah-C

* Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. The Factory

* The Acclaimed def. JPH & Invitcus Khash

* Ruby Soho & Ortiz def. Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki

* The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. The Butcher, The Blade & Angelico