wrestling / News
Spoilers For AEW Saturday Night Dark
September 1, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is hosting a special Saturday night episode of Dark this week, and they taped matches after Dynamite. You can see the results below for the matches, per PWInsider:
* Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. GPA and Lady Luck
* Keith Lee & Shane Strickland def. Storm Grayson & Jah-C
* Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. The Factory
* The Acclaimed def. JPH & Invitcus Khash
* Ruby Soho & Ortiz def. Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki
* The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. The Butcher, The Blade & Angelico
More Trending Stories
- WWE Crew Now Heading to Wales for Clash at the Castle, Note on Last Night’s NXT 2.0
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Create Future Ideas and Shows Involving The Undertaker
- Mandy Rose on How Morale Has Improved in WWE Since Triple H Took Charge, Returning to NXT
- Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night