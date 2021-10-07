Spoilers For Friday’s AEW Rampage and Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling taped Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage and Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:

Rampage (October 8):

* CM Punk def. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0). The match went over ten minutes.

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) def. The Acclaimed. According to the report, Max Caster referenced Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers in his rap, which led to “vulgar chants”.

* Jade Cargill def. Skye Blue. Thunder Rosa confronted Cargill after the match.

* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) def. Brian Cage. Starks got busted open.

Dark: Elevation (October 11):

* Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil)

* Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay) defeated Dani Mo

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Primal Fear (Gabriel Hodder & Adrien Soriano)

* Penelope Ford (w/The Bunny) defeated Notorious Mimi

* FTR (w/Wardlow) defeated Lee Moriarty & LSG

* Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) defeated Crowbar (w/Blue Meanie)

* Hardy Family Office (The Butcher and The Blade & Private Party) defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) and Nightmare Family (Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson) (w/Kris Statlander)