Spoilers For Friday’s AEW Rampage and Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling taped Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage and Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:
Rampage (October 8):
* CM Punk def. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0). The match went over ten minutes.
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) def. The Acclaimed. According to the report, Max Caster referenced Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers in his rap, which led to “vulgar chants”.
* Jade Cargill def. Skye Blue. Thunder Rosa confronted Cargill after the match.
* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) def. Brian Cage. Starks got busted open.
Dark: Elevation (October 11):
* Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil)
* Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay) defeated Dani Mo
* Santana and Ortiz defeated Primal Fear (Gabriel Hodder & Adrien Soriano)
* Penelope Ford (w/The Bunny) defeated Notorious Mimi
* FTR (w/Wardlow) defeated Lee Moriarty & LSG
* Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) defeated Crowbar (w/Blue Meanie)
* Hardy Family Office (The Butcher and The Blade & Private Party) defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) and Nightmare Family (Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson) (w/Kris Statlander)