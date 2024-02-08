Spoilers For Last Night’s AEW Rampage Taping

All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for this week’s AEW Rampage last night, which airs Friday on TNT. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

* The Young Bucks def. Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit

* Mistico def. Matt Sydal

* Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale def. Saraya and Ruby Soho when Soho walked out on her partner