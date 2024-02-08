wrestling / News

Spoilers For Last Night’s AEW Rampage Taping

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for this week’s AEW Rampage last night, which airs Friday on TNT. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero
* The Young Bucks def. Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit
* Mistico def. Matt Sydal
* Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale def. Saraya and Ruby Soho when Soho walked out on her partner

