Spoilers For MLW and The Crash Event In Tijuana, Mexico
MLW and The Crash held a TV taping in Tijuana, Mexico this weekend, for an event that drew 5,000 fans. Here are results, via PWInsider:
*Terror Azteca defeated Proximo, Toto, and Torito Negro.
*Oraculo defeated Black Danger and Ricky Marvin.
*Los Haranges (Animal & Demencia & Silver Star) defeated. Triple Amenaza (Star Boy & Arandu & Zarco)
*The Dynasty’s MJF & Richard Holiday defeated LA Park Jr. & Hijo de LA Park.
*Jimmy Havoc won a Three-Way over Savio Vega and Damian 666.
*The Hart Foundation’s Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Extreme Tiger & Dragon Lee.
*The CRASH Champion Rey Horus Alexander Hammerstone by DQ.
*Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf, & LA Park defeated CONTRA Unit.
5,000 strong for @MLW x @TheCrashLuchas tonight pic.twitter.com/0FLz4NVkiB
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 6, 2019
