Spoilers For MLW and The Crash Event In Tijuana, Mexico

MLW and The Crash held a TV taping in Tijuana, Mexico this weekend, for an event that drew 5,000 fans. Here are results, via PWInsider:

*Terror Azteca defeated Proximo, Toto, and Torito Negro.

*Oraculo defeated Black Danger and Ricky Marvin.

*Los Haranges (Animal & Demencia & Silver Star) defeated. Triple Amenaza (Star Boy & Arandu & Zarco)

*The Dynasty’s MJF & Richard Holiday defeated LA Park Jr. & Hijo de LA Park.

*Jimmy Havoc won a Three-Way over Savio Vega and Damian 666.

*The Hart Foundation’s Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Extreme Tiger & Dragon Lee.

*The CRASH Champion Rey Horus Alexander Hammerstone by DQ.

*Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf, & LA Park defeated CONTRA Unit.