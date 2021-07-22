Spoilers For Next Two Weeks of WWE NXT, 205 Live

WWE taped matches for the next two weeks of NXT and 205 Live on Wednesday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful and Jay Reddick.

The spoilers include the return of Ridge Holland on next week’s episode as well as Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, as well as the announcement of Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover 36. The August 3rd episode features the return of Ted DiBiase and the latest in the Indi Hartwell/Dexter Lumis relationship storyline, and both shows have NXT Breakout Tournament matches with Carmelo Hayes and Trey Baxter advancing.

NXT Spoilers For July 27th

* Oney Lorcan & Pete Dunne def. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* Ridge Holland returned

* William Regal signs the paperwork to make the NXT Title match between Samoa Joe & Karrion Kross official for NXT TakeOver 36

* NXT Breakout Tournament: Carmelo Hayes def. Josh Briggs

* Dakota Kai turns on Raquel Gonzalez.

* Kacey Catanzaro & Kayden Carter def. Franky Monet & Jessi Kamea

* Imperium def. Hit Row

* Legado Del Fantasma attack Hit Row

* Adam Cole def. Bronson Reed

* Kyle O’Reilly attacks Adam Cole

NXT Spoilers For August 3rd

* Indi Hartwell gets a gift from Dexter Lumis, which sets up Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis for later in the tapings.

* Ridge Holland def. Ikemen Jiro

* Pete Dunne cuts a promo on Ciampa & Thatcher

* Roderick Strong def. Bobby Fish

* Grizzled Young Veterans def. LA Knight & Cameron Grimes when LA Knight walks out on Grimes.

* Ted DiBiase consoles Grimes.

* NXT Breakout Tournament: Trey Baxter def. Joe Gacy

* Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma by DQ

* Karrion Kross cuts a promo. Samoa Joe comes out and Kross bails.

* Johnny Gargano def. Dexter Lumis

* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis make out and leave together.

205 Live Spoilers For July 30th

* Drake Maverick def. Asher Hale

* Leon Ruff def. Grayson Waller

205 Live Spoilers For August 6th

* Kushida def. Ari Sterling