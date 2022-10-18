Spoilers For Next Week’AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* 10 def. Baron Black

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. T-Money and Russ Myers

* Serena Deeb def. Hayley J

* The Varsity Blonds def. The Workhorsemen

*Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga def. Nikki Victory and Jaylee

*Matt Hardy def. Lord Crew. Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page came out and Page said that Hardy was fined $50,000 for using the Twist of Fate because it belongs to Page per Matt’s contract with The Firm. Hardy shoved Hathaway, resulting in him being fined another $50,000 and being “suspended.”

* Claudio Castagnoli def. QT Marshall