Spoilers For Next Week’AEW Dark: Elevation
October 18, 2022
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* 10 def. Baron Black
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. T-Money and Russ Myers
* Serena Deeb def. Hayley J
* The Varsity Blonds def. The Workhorsemen
*Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga def. Nikki Victory and Jaylee
*Matt Hardy def. Lord Crew. Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page came out and Page said that Hardy was fined $50,000 for using the Twist of Fate because it belongs to Page per Matt’s contract with The Firm. Hardy shoved Hathaway, resulting in him being fined another $50,000 and being “suspended.”
* Claudio Castagnoli def. QT Marshall
