Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the episode, which airs Tuesday on YouTube, below per Wrestling Inc:

* Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10 and Alan Angels defeated Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty and RC Dupree

* Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brandon Cutler

* Tony Nese defeated Steel City Brawler

* Minoru Suzuki defeated QT Marshall

* John Silver defeated Vince Valor

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny and Nyla Rose

* Penta Oscura defeated Max Caster