wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
April 20, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the episode, which airs Tuesday on YouTube, below per Wrestling Inc:
* Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10 and Alan Angels defeated Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty and RC Dupree
* Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brandon Cutler
* Tony Nese defeated Steel City Brawler
* Minoru Suzuki defeated QT Marshall
* John Silver defeated Vince Valor
* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny and Nyla Rose
* Penta Oscura defeated Max Caster
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On Why Taking Himself Out Of AEW World Title Picture Was A Mistake, EVP Role Not Being Right For Him
- Stone Cold Feels “100%” Following WrestleMania 38, Open To Another Appearance
- DDP on Triple H Calling Him About His HOF Induction, Wishing Dusty Rhodes Could’ve Inducted Him
- Mick Foley and Randy Orton Look Back on No Holds Barred Match 18 Years Later