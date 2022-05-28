wrestling / News
UPDATED: Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
UPDATED: AEW taped several more matches for AEW Dark after tonight’s Rampage, and the full results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per Fightful:
* John Silver, Evil Uno, & 10 defeated Peter Avalon, Serpentico, & Ryan Nemeth
* Darby Allin defeated Brandon Culter
* Anna Jay defeated a local talent
* House of Black defeated three local talents
* Riho, Skye Blue, & Yuka Sakazaki defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamante
* Death Triangle defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto)
* Mercedes Martinez defeated a local talent
* The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) defeated local talents
* Anthony Ogogo defeated Carly Bravo
* Jamie Hayter defeated a local talent
* Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen
ORIGINAL: AEW taped a match for AEW Dark before tonight’s episode of Rampage in Las Vegas, and the result is online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Taz and Excalibur were on commentary.
* The Dark Order (10, Evil Uno, & John Silver) def. Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth, & Peter Avalon.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- More Details On Decision To Change Venues For WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight