wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
June 3, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s live episode of Rampage for next week’s AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below for the show, per PWInsider:
* Lance Hoyt defeated Aaron Solo
* Christopher Daniels defeated Steve Andrews
* Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue
* Matt Sydal defreated Taylor Rust
* Toni Storm defeated Zeda Zhang
* Max Caster & The Gunn Club defeated The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver & 10
More Trending Stories
- Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit
- Latest On AEW Talent’s Reaction to MJF’s Dynamite Promo & Situation
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown