Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches before tonight’s live episode of Rampage for next week’s AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below for the show, per PWInsider:

* Lance Hoyt defeated Aaron Solo

* Christopher Daniels defeated Steve Andrews

* Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue

* Matt Sydal defreated Taylor Rust

* Toni Storm defeated Zeda Zhang

* Max Caster & The Gunn Club defeated The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver & 10