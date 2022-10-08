Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches before this week’s Rampage for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:

* Lance Archer def. Alex Odin.

* Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford & Jamie Hayter def. Brittany Blake & Jordan Blade & Trish Adora

* Brian Cage with Prince Nana def. Papadon

* Athena def. Gia Scott

* QT Marshall def. Action Andretti

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller & BK Kline

* Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford def. Brandon Cutler

* Toni Storm def. Emi Sakura

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal def. Aaron Solo & Cole Karter