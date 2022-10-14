Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Rampage taping for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below for the taping, per PWInsider:

* Zack Clayton def. Shane Saber

* Hikaru Shida def. Vanessa Kraven

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10) def. Tyler Tirva, Shane Hof, Zach Patterson & George Gianno

* Danhausen def. James Stone

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Moe Tavary & Jake O’Reilly

* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. Colby Durst, Steven Made & Jesse V

* Willow Nightingale def. Seleziya Sparkz

* Dante Martin def. QT Marshall

* Ari Davari def. Brandon Cutler. Daivari called out Hook after and Hook came out, got in Daivari’s face, then left.

* Lance Archer def. Isaiah Brown

* Athena def. Alexia Nicole

* Aaron Solo def. Serpentico

* Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. Taylor Rising & KC Spinelli

* Ricky Starks def. Nick Comoroto