Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Rampage taping for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below for the taping, per PWInsider:

* Zack Clayton def. Blake Lee.

* Kayla Rossi def. Ashley D’Ambroise.

* The Gunn Club def. BK Klein and Jared Diaz.

* Peter Avalon def. Brandon Cutler

* The Blonds def. QT Marshall and Cole Karter.

* Anna Jay def. Sio Nieves via submission.

* Kip Sabian def. Marcus Cross.

* Athena def. Diamante.

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Rico Gonzales.

* John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno def. Troy Hollywood, Fulton and Ativalu

*Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. AR Fox & Caleb Konley

* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida def. Mei Sugura and Emi Sakura

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin def. Dragon Gate’s SB Kento & La Estrella

* Riho def. Jungle Kyona

* The Lucha Brothers def. The Workhorse Men

*Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Wingmen