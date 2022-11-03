wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

November 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the results below for the show, per PWInsider:

* Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds

* The Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. The Blade, The Butcher & Angelico

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading