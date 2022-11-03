wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
November 2, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the results below for the show, per PWInsider:
* Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds
* The Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. The Blade, The Butcher & Angelico
