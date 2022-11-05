wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Rampage for next week’s AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the results below for the show, per PWInsider:
* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Justin Corino , Jaden Valo & Sonny Defarge.
* Abadon def. Leva Bates
* Matt Hardy & Private Party def. Rhett Titus, Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo
* John Silver, 10 & Alex Reynolds defeated Shawn Donovan, O’Shay Edwards & Fallah Bahh
* Zack Clayton def. Seev Bengya
* Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & The Bunny def. Gabby Ortiz, Christina Marie & Miranda Vionette
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (with Sonjay Dutt) def. Brick City Boyz
* Kip Sabian def. Tony Deppen
* Tay Melo def. Miranda Vionette
* QT Marshall, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson def. Joe Keys, LSG & Chris Steeler.
* Brian Cage def. Leon Ruffin.
* Athena def. Becca
* Trent Beretta def. Anthony Henry
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz def. Jeeves K and Slim J
* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli def. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia