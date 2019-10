Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

– AEW taped matches before and after Wednesday’s Dynamite, which will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) defeated Michael Nakazawa

* Sadie Gibbs and Allie defeated Mercedes Martinez and Big Swole

* Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt)