Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before tonight’s AEW Rampage for next week’s Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo
* Emi Sakura def. Tiara James
* Wheeler Yuta def. Kevin Matthews
* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 def. Tracy Williams, LSG & Jack Tomilson
* Zack Clayton def. Chris Wild
* Jake Hager def. Bryce Donovan
* Rush def. Leon Ruffin
* The Dark Order def. The Trust Busters
* Brian Cage def. Tony Deppen
* Angelico def. Hagane Shinno
* The Factory def. Justin Corino & Ryan Mooney & Steven Joe Sifi
* Willow Nightingale def. Marina Shafir
* Hikaru Shida def. Layla Luciano
* Matt Hardy & Private Party def. The Wingmen, with Ethan Page on commentary where he yelled at Hardy for trying to use The Twist of Fate.
* Tay Conti Skye Blue
