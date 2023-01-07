wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s AEW Rampage for next week’s Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Kiera Hogan def. Danika Della Rouge
* Juice Robinson def. Travis Williams
* Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho def. Emi Sakura & Diamante
* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. The Voros Twins
* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy def. Sebasian Wolfe, Judas Icarus, & Kaylen Tennedy
* Brian Cage with Prince Nana def. Carl Randers
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Jayden
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher & The Blade
