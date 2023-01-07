Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches before tonight’s AEW Rampage for next week’s Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Kiera Hogan def. Danika Della Rouge

* Juice Robinson def. Travis Williams

* Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho def. Emi Sakura & Diamante

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. The Voros Twins

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy def. Sebasian Wolfe, Judas Icarus, & Kaylen Tennedy

* Brian Cage with Prince Nana def. Carl Randers

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Jayden

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher & The Blade