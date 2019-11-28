wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
November 27, 2019
– AEW taped matches after Dynamite that will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results were, per PWInsider:
*Jimmy Havoc defeated Brandon Cutler.
*Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) defeated Sonny Kiss.
*Santana & Ortiz defeated Marko Stunt & Jungle Boy.
