Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

November 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– AEW taped matches after Dynamite that will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Jimmy Havoc defeated Brandon Cutler.

*Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) defeated Sonny Kiss.

*Santana & Ortiz defeated Marko Stunt & Jungle Boy.

