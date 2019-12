Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

– AEW taped matches tonight before and after AEW Dynamite, which will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results were, per Fightful:

– Colt Cabana is on commentary

* Sammy Guevara def. Brandon Cutler.

* Santana & Ortiz def. The Hybrid 2, Private Party & Best Friends.

* Joey Janela def. Shawn Spears.