Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches before Rampage for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the results below, PWInsider:

*2.0 defeated Sam Adams and another partner I didn’t catch the name of.

*Matt Hardy defeated Wheeler Yuta.

*The Dark Order won a six man tag.

*AEW President Tony Khan came out and thanked everyone. He said Pittsburgh deserved to host the first Rampage.

*Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson defeated Joey Keys & Spencer Slade.

*Penelope Ford defeated Masha Slamovich.

*Tay Conti defeated Rebecca Scotts.

*Death Triangle defeated Chaos Project despite Andrade trying to distract PAC at one point.

*Nyla Rose pinned Tina San Antonio.

*Kazarian pinned Brandon Cutler.

*Kris Statlander pinned Kiera Hogan.

*Dante Martin pinned Lee Johnson.

*Varsity Blondes & Jurassic Express defeated The Wingmen.