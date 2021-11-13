Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Rampage to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the results below, per F4W Online:

* Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife

* Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose) defeated Jah-C

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Arik Cannon and Renny D

* Ruby Soho defeated Hyan

* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated Brandon Gore and another local talent

* The Acclaimed defeated Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana

* Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny

* The Variety Blonds and Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth (w/ QT Marshall)

* John Silver defeated Peter Avalon

* Sonny Kiss defeated Adam Grace

* Dark Order’s 10 defeated a local talent

* Scorpio Sky defeated Brandon Knight