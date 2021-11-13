wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

November 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark logo

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Rampage to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the results below, per F4W Online:

* Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife
* Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose) defeated Jah-C
* Shawn Spears and Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Arik Cannon and Renny D
* Ruby Soho defeated Hyan
* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated Brandon Gore and another local talent
* The Acclaimed defeated Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana
* Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny
* The Variety Blonds and Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth (w/ QT Marshall)
* John Silver defeated Peter Avalon
* Sonny Kiss defeated Adam Grace
* Dark Order’s 10 defeated a local talent
* Scorpio Sky defeated Brandon Knight

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading