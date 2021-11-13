wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Rampage to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the results below, per F4W Online:
* Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife
* Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose) defeated Jah-C
* Shawn Spears and Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Arik Cannon and Renny D
* Ruby Soho defeated Hyan
* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated Brandon Gore and another local talent
* The Acclaimed defeated Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana
* Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny
* The Variety Blonds and Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth (w/ QT Marshall)
* John Silver defeated Peter Avalon
* Sonny Kiss defeated Adam Grace
* Dark Order’s 10 defeated a local talent
* Scorpio Sky defeated Brandon Knight
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On the CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Segment On AEW Rampage, Why He Was Huge Fan Of Kingston’s Promo
- Becky Lynch On Her Backstage Incident With Charlotte Flair: ‘The Locker Room Needs a Hero Sometimes’
- Tony Khan Confirms Battle of the Belts Plans, More On Owen Hart Cup Coming After Full Gear
- Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt, Potential Interest in ROH Library