Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation

July 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped the July 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and July 20 episode of AEW Dark before and after last night’s AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas. Here are results, via Solo Wrestling:

AEW Dark Elevation:

* The Blade def. Ryan Mantell
* Thunder Rosa def. KiLynn King
* Varsity Blonds and The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 def. Private Party & The Acclaimed
* Abadon def. Promise Braxton
* The Bunny def. Big Swole
* Wardlow def. Chad Lenex
* Dustin Rhodes def. Aaron Solow

AEW Dark:

* Lance Archer attacked a local talent at the entrance to the ring
* Best Friends def. Chaos Project
* Red Velvet def. Julia Hart
* Jungle Boy def. Angelico
* Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) def. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson
* Frankie Kazarian def. Baron Black
* Luchasaurus def. Fuego del Sol
* Dante Martin def. Shawn Dean
* Tay Conti & Serena Deeb def. Jazmin Alure & Vertvixen
* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M def. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake

