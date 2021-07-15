wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped the July 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and July 20 episode of AEW Dark before and after last night’s AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas. Here are results, via Solo Wrestling:
AEW Dark Elevation:
* The Blade def. Ryan Mantell
* Thunder Rosa def. KiLynn King
* Varsity Blonds and The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 def. Private Party & The Acclaimed
* Abadon def. Promise Braxton
* The Bunny def. Big Swole
* Wardlow def. Chad Lenex
* Dustin Rhodes def. Aaron Solow
AEW Dark:
* Lance Archer attacked a local talent at the entrance to the ring
* Best Friends def. Chaos Project
* Red Velvet def. Julia Hart
* Jungle Boy def. Angelico
* Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) def. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson
* Frankie Kazarian def. Baron Black
* Luchasaurus def. Fuego del Sol
* Dante Martin def. Shawn Dean
* Tay Conti & Serena Deeb def. Jazmin Alure & Vertvixen
* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M def. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake
So happy I got to see @abadon_AEW wrestle. She looked great. #AEW #AEWDark #AEWFyterFest pic.twitter.com/p5LptdtOYr
— Michael (@_mgza81) July 15, 2021
@TayConti_ and @SerenaDeeb have entered the building! #AEW #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/1xize0D0Yj
— Rasslin’ Report (@RasslinReport) July 15, 2021
@RealWardlow makin his way out on #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/57FdkZH5oY
— Rasslin’ Report (@RasslinReport) July 15, 2021
It’s getting #AEWDark in here in Austin! pic.twitter.com/CHszrgUmzY
— Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) July 14, 2021