Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped the July 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and July 20 episode of AEW Dark before and after last night’s AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas. Here are results, via Solo Wrestling:

AEW Dark Elevation:

* The Blade def. Ryan Mantell

* Thunder Rosa def. KiLynn King

* Varsity Blonds and The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 def. Private Party & The Acclaimed

* Abadon def. Promise Braxton

* The Bunny def. Big Swole

* Wardlow def. Chad Lenex

* Dustin Rhodes def. Aaron Solow

AEW Dark:

* Lance Archer attacked a local talent at the entrance to the ring

* Best Friends def. Chaos Project

* Red Velvet def. Julia Hart

* Jungle Boy def. Angelico

* Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) def. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

* Frankie Kazarian def. Baron Black

* Luchasaurus def. Fuego del Sol

* Dante Martin def. Shawn Dean

* Tay Conti & Serena Deeb def. Jazmin Alure & Vertvixen

* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M def. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake