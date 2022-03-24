Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling taped next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. You can find full results for the episode below, which streams on Youtube on Monday, via Smark Out Moment:

* Abadon defeated Danni B

* Penta Oscuro defeated JPH

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler

* Jamie Hayter defeated Rache Chanel

* Max Caster defeated Sonny Kiss

* Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Wrenkowski

* Ruby Soho & Anna Jay defeated The Renegade Twins

* Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent) defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto