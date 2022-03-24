wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling taped next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. You can find full results for the episode below, which streams on Youtube on Monday, via Smark Out Moment:

* Abadon defeated Danni B
* Penta Oscuro defeated JPH
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler
* Jamie Hayter defeated Rache Chanel
* Max Caster defeated Sonny Kiss
* Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Wrenkowski
* Ruby Soho & Anna Jay defeated The Renegade Twins
* Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent) defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading