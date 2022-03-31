Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solo defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Ella Envy

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Lucky Ali

* Serena Deeb defeated Dani Mo

* Red Velvet defeated Brittany Jade

* Best Friends defeated The WorkHorsemen

* Ruby Soho and Anna Jay defeated Diamante and Ashley D’Amboise

* Paul Wight defeated Austin Green