wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
April 6, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. As noted earlier, Leyla Hirsch was injured early on in her match with Christina Marie and the bout was immediately stopped.
The full spoilers are below, per PWInsider:
*Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Mark Henry were on commentary duties.
*Leyla Hirsh vs. Christina Marie was stopped due to injury
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz
* Diamante defeated Ashley D’Bois
* The Dark Order defeated Chaos Project & The Gunn Club in ten-man tag action
* Ruby Soho & Anna Jay & Skye Blue defeated Lufisto, Emi Sakura & The Bunny
* Penta defeated Jora
*Top Flight defeated Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Batista vs. The Undertaker At WWE WrestleMania 23, Whether Batista Was Considered To End The Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return At WrestleMania 38 Being ‘Magic,’ Samoa Joe Signing With AEW
- Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38
- William Regal Reacts To Triple H Leaving His Boots In The Ring At Wrestlemania