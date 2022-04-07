Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. As noted earlier, Leyla Hirsch was injured early on in her match with Christina Marie and the bout was immediately stopped.

The full spoilers are below, per PWInsider:

*Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Mark Henry were on commentary duties.

*Leyla Hirsh vs. Christina Marie was stopped due to injury

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz

* Diamante defeated Ashley D’Bois

* The Dark Order defeated Chaos Project & The Gunn Club in ten-man tag action

* Ruby Soho & Anna Jay & Skye Blue defeated Lufisto, Emi Sakura & The Bunny

* Penta defeated Jora

*Top Flight defeated Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo