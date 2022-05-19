Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Ethan Page defeated JD Griffey

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Hyan

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Varsity Blonds

* Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds

* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

* Anthony Ogogo defeated The Mysterious Q