Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
May 18, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Ethan Page defeated JD Griffey
* Mercedes Martinez defeated Hyan
* The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Varsity Blonds
* Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds
* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki
* Anthony Ogogo defeated The Mysterious Q