wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Ethan Page defeated JD Griffey
* Mercedes Martinez defeated Hyan
* The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Varsity Blonds
* Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds
* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki
* Anthony Ogogo defeated The Mysterious Q

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading