Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn & Heather Reckless

* Andrade el Idolo defeated Frankie Kazarian

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer

* Shane Strickland & Keith Lee defeated Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett

* Anna Jay defeated Rebel

* Tony Nese defeated Warhorse

* Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy

* Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall