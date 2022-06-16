wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn & Heather Reckless
* Andrade el Idolo defeated Frankie Kazarian
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer
* Shane Strickland & Keith Lee defeated Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett
* Anna Jay defeated Rebel
* Tony Nese defeated Warhorse
* Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy
* Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall
