Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
July 13, 2022
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Bobby Fish defeated Blake Lee
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue and Brittany
* Julia Hart defeated Amber Nova
* Ethan Page defeated Leon Ruff
* 10 and Evil Uno defeated Terrance & Terrell Hughes
* The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico with The Bunny won a six man tag match
* Tony Nese defeated John Walters
