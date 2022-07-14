Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Bobby Fish defeated Blake Lee

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue and Brittany

* Julia Hart defeated Amber Nova

* Ethan Page defeated Leon Ruff

* 10 and Evil Uno defeated Terrance & Terrell Hughes

* The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico with The Bunny won a six man tag match

* Tony Nese defeated John Walters