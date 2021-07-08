Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation ahead of tonight’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the show below, courtesy of Jacob Cohen and Fightful:

* Thunder Rosa def. Dreamgirl Ellie

* Riho def. Amber Nova

* Hikaru Shida def. Dani Jordyn

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Baron Black

* Ricky Starks says he has hired security because he’s not medically cleared and he can’t trust Brian Cage. Taz comes out and says that Ricky is being embarrassing. Ricky says he’s doing what he needs to do After he beats Cage next week he’s gonna party. Brian Cage then came out and beat up the security

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Kilynn King

* Leyla Hirsch def.. Chelsea Heather

* Billy Gunn, Colton Gunn, & The Varsity Blondes def. The Acclaimed & Chaos Project