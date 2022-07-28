wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
July 27, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Julia Hart def. LMK
* Leila Gray def. JC
* The Factory def. Shook Crew & BRG & T.U.G. Cooper.
* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade, and Private Party def. Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Joey Ace
* Athena def. Christina Marie
* Cole Karter def. Serpentico
* Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm def. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Comments On Changing Wrestling Landscape, Reveals Length of Adam Cole and Malakai Black’s Contracts
- Booker T On His Expectations For Stephanie McMahon Running WWE, Triple H Being In Charge Of Talent Relations
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’