Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Julia Hart def. LMK

* Leila Gray def. JC

* The Factory def. Shook Crew & BRG & T.U.G. Cooper.

* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade, and Private Party def. Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Joey Ace

* Athena def. Christina Marie

* Cole Karter def. Serpentico

* Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm def. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir