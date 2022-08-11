wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
August 10, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Arik Cannon & Travis Titan
* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver & 10 def. Adam Grace, Riley Jackson, Drew System & TJ Cooper
* Serena Deeb def. Sierra
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Ryan Nemeth
* Julia Hart def. Free Range Kara
* Private Party def. Jah-C and JEX
* Penelope Ford def. Heather Reckless
* The Acclaimed def. JT Energy & Justin Fowler
* Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rose & Toni Storm def. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Marina Shafit
More Trending Stories
- WWE Says It Found Additional $5 Million In Payments Made By Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle
- Mark Henry Details Medical Issue That Prevents Him From Returning to the Ring
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion