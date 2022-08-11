Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Arik Cannon & Travis Titan

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver & 10 def. Adam Grace, Riley Jackson, Drew System & TJ Cooper

* Serena Deeb def. Sierra

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Ryan Nemeth

* Julia Hart def. Free Range Kara

* Private Party def. Jah-C and JEX

* Penelope Ford def. Heather Reckless

* The Acclaimed def. JT Energy & Justin Fowler

* Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rose & Toni Storm def. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Marina Shafit