Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Anna Jay def. Nikki Victory

* Ruby Soho & Ortiz def. Queen Aminata & Nikki Midas

* Dante Martin def. Jackson Drake

* John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10 def. RC Dupree, Damone Soravino & Alexander Apollo

* Serena Deeb def. Megan Myers

* Julia Hart def. Hailey Shadows

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods def. Logan James & Andre

* Death Triangle def. Manscout Jake Manning, Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo

* Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura def. Hikaru Shida & Sky Blue