Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
August 17, 2022
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Anna Jay def. Nikki Victory
* Ruby Soho & Ortiz def. Queen Aminata & Nikki Midas
* Dante Martin def. Jackson Drake
* John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10 def. RC Dupree, Damone Soravino & Alexander Apollo
* Serena Deeb def. Megan Myers
* Julia Hart def. Hailey Shadows
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods def. Logan James & Andre
* Death Triangle def. Manscout Jake Manning, Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo
* Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura def. Hikaru Shida & Sky Blue
