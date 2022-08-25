wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Dante Martin def. Wes Barkley
* Julia Hart def. Ari Alexander
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir (w/Vickie Guerrero) def. Skye Blue & Queen Aminata
* Serena Deeb def. Katie Arquette
* Frankie Kazarian def. Adrian Gretchell
* Matt Hardy def. Rickey Shane Page with Private Party watching from the stage
* The Butcher, The Blade & Rush def. Elijah, Chase Oliver & Zack Maestro
* Hikaru Shida def. Emi Sakura (w/Baliyan Akki)
