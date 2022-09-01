wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
August 31, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before this week’s Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:
* Julia Hart def. Alice Crowley
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Jordan Cross & Renny D
* Serena Deeb def. Nikki Victory
* Private Party def. JDS and Brandon Gore. Matt Hardy appeared on stage and acknowledged Party after.
* Skye Blue def. Diamante
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Madison Rayne & Queen Aminata.
