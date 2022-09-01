Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before this week’s Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:

* Julia Hart def. Alice Crowley

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Jordan Cross & Renny D

* Serena Deeb def. Nikki Victory

* Private Party def. JDS and Brandon Gore. Matt Hardy appeared on stage and acknowledged Party after.

* Skye Blue def. Diamante

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Madison Rayne & Queen Aminata.