Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before this week’s Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. local competitors
* Julia Hart def. Tiara James
* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal def. Serpentico & Zach Clayton
* Brody King & Buddy Matthews def. Isiah Prince & Kubes
* Hikaru Shida def. Christina Marie
* John Silver def. Ryan Nemeth
* The Butcher & The Blade def. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
