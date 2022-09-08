Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before this week’s Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. local competitors

* Julia Hart def. Tiara James

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal def. Serpentico & Zach Clayton

* Brody King & Buddy Matthews def. Isiah Prince & Kubes

* Hikaru Shida def. Christina Marie

* John Silver def. Ryan Nemeth

* The Butcher & The Blade def. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo